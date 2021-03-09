Jury selection begins in trial of ex-cop in Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jury selection has begun in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death.

Derek Chauvin faces second-degree murder and manslaughter charges in Floyd’s death last May.

The process of picking a jury has started, even though state prosecutors have asked an appellate court to halt proceedings until their effort to add a third-degree murder charge is resolved.

At least three weeks have been set aside for jury selection, and no one expects it to be easy.

The day’s first juror on Tuesday described seeing bystander video showing Chauvin with his knee on Floyd’s neck and thinking his actions were “not fair.” She has been dismissed.