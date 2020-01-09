Judge orders mental exam for man charged in grisly slaying, cannibalism

CORUNNA, Mich. (AP) – A Michigan judge has ordered a mental competency evaluation for a man charged in the slaying and mutilation of a man he met through the dating app Grindr.

The Flint Journal reports that the judge issued the order during a hearing Wednesday in Corunna. The 50-year-old defendant, Mark Latunski, attended the hearing via a video feed.

He was arraigned December 30th, 2019 on open murder and disinterment and mutilation of a body charges in the killing of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon.

Authorities say Latunski admitted to stabbing Bacon, slitting his throat and eating parts of his body. Latunski’s lawyer is pursuing an insanity defense and requested the exams.

