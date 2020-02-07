Judge charged with second DUI offense after crash injuries 3

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina magistrate crashed head-on into a truck and has been charged with his second driving under the influence offense.

Magistrate Jacob Gillens of Eutawville was charged with first-offense driving under the influence. S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell says Gillens was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 31.

Gillens was driving north on U.S. Highway 301 when his vehicle ran off the road and struck a truck head-on. The truck’s passengers and Gillens were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Gillens has pending charges of first-offense driving with an unlawful alcohol concentration and violating the state’s ABC law.

Gillens attorney says he has no comment on the pending case or Gillens’ recent charge.