Jim Beam Airbnb rental to cost the price of a bourbon bottle

CLERMONT, Ky. (AP) — For about $23 bucks, you can either get a bottle of Jim Beam bourbon or spend a night at the company’s distillery in Kentucky.

The Courier Journal reports the company has posted the Clermont property on Airbnb, with reservations running from Oct. 21 through the end of the year. The online posting says Jim Beam American Stillhouse renters will “join the Beam family for a weekend and live like one of Jim Beam’s seven generations of Master Distillers.”

It says stays at the property built in 1919 includes a distillery tour and tasting. The posting also promises that the three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath rental comes with a bar fully stocked with premium Jim Beam bourbons. The posting is signed by Fred Noe, the seventh generation master distiller and Beam’s great-grandson.

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com