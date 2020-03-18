Investigation temporarily halted at site of paper mill fire

COOSA, Ga. (AP) – The investigation into a paper mill fire in Georgia is on hold while structural engineers work to make sure it’s safe to scour the damaged building.

The Rome News-Tribune reports two locations were being looked at as the possible point of origin of the weekend fire at International Paper in Coosa before engineers had to halt the investigation on Tuesday.

Officials spent several hours at the building Monday. The Rome fire chief says they had to practice social distancing while investigating because of the new coronavirus.

One employee who had been treated for smoke inhalation from the fire was back at work Tuesday.

