In a time of COVID-19, ‘Obamacare’ still part of the action

WASHINGTON (AP) – COVID-19 could have stamped someone “uninsurable” if not for the Affordable Care Act. The ban on insurers using preexisting conditions to deny coverage is a key part of the Obama-era law that the Trump administration still seeks to overturn.

Without it, people who recovered from COVID-19 and tried to purchase an individual health insurance policy could be turned down, charged higher premiums or have follow-up care excluded from coverage.

Yet the Trump administration is backing a Supreme Court case to overturn the law even as it promises to protect people with preexisting conditions. That’s unnerving to some Republican lawmakers in contested races this fall.

