Human remains identified as Georgia man missing since 2018

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga, (AP) – Investigators have identified human remains found by deer hunters in Georgia as a man who had been missing since 2018.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday the remains are of 42-year-old Johnny Edger Vickers. He was from Flowery Branch and had been missing since March 2018.

News outlets report deer hunters found the skeletal remains in December 2019.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab could not determine a cause of death because of the condition of the remains. Investigators have ruled out foul play.

