Human remains found in search of missing Amish woman, 18

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have announced the recovery of human remains during a search related to the disappearance of a young Amish woman in Pennsylvania last summer.

The Lancaster County district attorney’s office says the remains were found in a rural area as part of a search related to the June 2020 disappearance of 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos.

The county coroner’s office was called to the scene and will make a formal identification and determine the cause and manner of death.

Stoltzfoos was last seen walking home from church in the Bird-in-Hand area when she disappeared.

Thirty-five-year-old Justo Smoker of Paradise is charged with homicide and kidnapping.

