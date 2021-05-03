House explosion kills 2 in north Georgia; cause unknown

(AP) – Two people have been killed in a house explosion in north Georgia.

Television stations in Georgia and South Carolina say neighbors reported the blast at about 8 a.m. It happened in Union County, near Blairsville.

A spokesman for the state fire marshal confirmed two deaths in an email to The Associated Press.

Weston Burleson said investigators were on the scene.

He said the cause of the explosion is not yet known and had no other details.

WYFF in Greenville, South Carolina, said neighbors reported feeling the blast 25 miles away. Union County officials told WSB-TV in Atlanta that the home was destroyed and other homes nearby were damaged.