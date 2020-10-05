Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m.

(AP) – The federal government is soliciting pitches to manage and clean up nuclear waste at the Savannah River Site, a contract that could be worth $21 billion over years. The Aiken Standard reports the U.S. Department of Energy published a final request for proposals on Thursday. The contract could hand off the work of two current contractors including Savannah River Remediation, which is in charge of handling and processing millions of gallons of radioactive waste. Officials say a single contractor is in the best interest of the government and will ensure “maximum” reduction in environmental and financial risk. The Department of Energy says it wants to complete liquid waste cleanup in 15 years and directs bidders to plan towards that goal.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Seismic exploration for oil and gas off the south Atlantic coast is unlikely to proceed this year because permits expire Nov. 30. Federal officials and company representatives both told a federal judge in South Carolina last week that there’s little point in continuing a lawsuit because the permits can’t be renewed. The testing shoots blasts of air, using the vibrations to map where oil and gas might be present below the ocean floor. Environmentalists sued in federal court in Charleston seeking to block the exploration because the work has been shown to harm marine animals like the endangered North Atlantic right whale. President Donald Trump recently banned oil drilling off the coasts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, reversing previous support.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says a police officer was killed during an exchange of gunfire after responding to a domestic call in Myrtle Beach late Saturday. The division said in a statement Sunday that a second officer was shot, and a suspect was found dead after the shootout. The second officer was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. The Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock identified the fallen officer as Jacob Hancher. Prock said Hancher had been a community service officer for four years and had been a patrol officer for less than a year.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) – An argument at a Georgia mall led to a deadly shooting that also injured a bystander. News outlets report that 26-year-old Derell Little was shot at the Augusta Mall on Saturday and died after he was taken to a hospital. Richmond County deputies say Little got into a fight with 37-year-old Tony Burton and one of the men pulled a gun. While wrestling over the gun, deputies say Little was shot multiple times. A bystander, 20-year-old Aubrey Adams, was shot in the leg once, but is expected to recover. Burton is charged with murder, aggravated assault and possessing a gun during a crime. He remains jailed without bail Sunday. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer to speak for him.