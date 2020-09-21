Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Few members of the Republican Party have taken a political journey as long as Lindsey Graham’s. He’s gone from ridiculing Donald Trump as a “race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot” to becoming one of the president’s fiercest defenders in Congress. This November may be Graham’s toughest test yet as he seeks reelection. He’ll have to explain to voters how, as the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, he’ll push for Trump’s Supreme Court nominee on the president’s aggressive timetable, even though the senator opposed moving ahead with Democratic President Barack Obama’s election-year nominee. Graham says “the rules have changed as far as I’m concerned.”

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (AP) – Authorities in South Carolina say four people are dead after a vehicle plunged from a bridge into a waterway. Beaufort County Coroner Ed Allen said in a news release that the dead included three children ages 16, 6 and 3. The deadly crash happened Saturday morning on a bridge linking Port Royal and Lady’s Island. Port Royal Police are investigating what happened with help from the South Carolina Highway Patrol. No cause has been announced. The coroner said the dead were all residents of Burton. They were identified as 36-year-old Lashay Tikia Doe, 16-year-old Jashawn Hawkins; 6-year-old Alonzo Houston and 3-year-old Cameron Perry. A crew from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources helped locate the submerged vehicle and raise it from the water.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Authorities hope the popularity of DNA testing to trace family roots will help them identify a man who was beaten, burned and dumped in woods in South Carolina 45 years ago. WSPA-TV reports the man was found in woods just off state Highway 20 in Greenville County by a hunter in January 1975. The body appeared to be a man in his early 20s with dark skin about 5-foot-11. Now the Greenville County Coroner’s Office is digging up the remains and sending them to a lab to extract DNA. Authorities say identifying the body could make it easier to start tracking who might have wanted to kill the man.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The September special session of the South Carolina Legislature is continues this week with more discussions about money. The House and Senate are expected to hash out differences on how to spend the $700 million in federal COVID-19 aid that has not already been allocated. Their differences are mostly minor. The Senate put $420 million of it toward replenishing the fund that pays unemployment benefits, while the House is putting $450 million into that fund. The two-week special session should be the last meeting of the Legislature this session. Lawmakers have only met occasionally since the COVID-19 pandemic started in mid-March.