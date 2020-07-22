Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina state judge has approved a $520 million settlement in a customer class action lawsuit against state-owned utility Santee Cooper over increased rates for a failed nuclear construction project. The deal will provide refunds for nearly all of the utility’s 1.7 million customers. Customers filed suit after the Santee Cooper pulled out of its minority stake in the V.C. Summer nuclear expansion in Fairfield County. That project racked up $4 billion in debt as Santee Cooper increased rates five times to fund construction. Monday’s deal also requires Santee Cooper to freeze electric rates for four years.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence is defending the Trump administration’s guidance to states on ramping their economies back up amid the spread of the coronavirus. He says that it was based on the best information at the time and that a spike in recent cases shouldn’t mean more shutdowns. Pence was in South Carolina on Tuesday to discuss processes for reopening schools this fall. But infections in the state continue to rise. Pence says he feels sure the nation is better prepared to respond to the crisis now than at its start.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Curbing the spread of COVID-19 in South Carolina’s voting booths and school classrooms this fall remains up to local officials as infection numbers continue to climb across the state. Health officials reported 1,870 new confirmed cases and 56 additional deaths Tuesday, as Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Columbia to discuss re-opening schools this fall. Pence praised Gov. Henry McMaster for his stance that schools should reopen for in-person classes after Labor Day. The Post and Courier also reported Tuesday that the state’s top election official is calling on lawmakers to adjust absentee voting and other rules to protect voters during the pandemic.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced Monday that he’s allocating $32 million in need-based grants to cover tuition for students at private schools across the state. The funding is part of the governor’s $48 million discretionary education fund through an emergency federal funding package related to the coronavirus outbreak. McMaster says he expects the new program to cover about 5,000 grants of up to $6,500 for students at parochial, private and independent schools. Students from households with an adjusted gross income of up to 300% of the federal poverty level are eligible for the grant.