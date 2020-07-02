Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m.

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) – Officials have identified a military pilot killed when his fighter jet crashed during a training routine at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina. 20th Fighter Wing Commander Larry Sullivan said the pilot was 1st Lt. David Schmitz from the 77th Fighter Squadron. The crash happened on the military base around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Sullivan said Schmitz was performing a routine training mission in a F-16CM Fighting Falcon when the jet crashed. Schmitz was the only person on board. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Sullivan said Schmitz loved his family, his country and flying.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say they have arrested two people after they tried to destroy a monument of an avowed racist at the South Carolina Statehouse by setting it on fire with chemicals. Investigators said they found the incendiary device around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the foot of the “Pitchfork” Ben Tillman statue. Authorities say the device contained thermite, a chemical mixture used in welding to melt pieces of metal to fuse them together. The statue was not damaged,. Authorities charged 19-year-old Anna Elizabeth Jordan and 36-year-old James McTeer with arson and use of a destructive device.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina has set a record for the most COVID-19 deaths reported in a single day with 24. Health officials said the state also set a record with 1,160 people in the hospital with the virus Wednesday. More than 1,000 newly diagnosed cases have been reported in 11 of the past 13 days in South Carolina, and health officials say that number overwhelms the ability to track cases and try to slow the spread of the virus. Gov. Henry McMaster issued no new orders to stop the spread of the virus Wednesday, again calling for personal responsibility.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Government health insurance provider Centene Corp. says it will build an East Coast campus in Charlotte, North Carolina that will generate more than 3,200 jobs by 2032. The St. Louis-based company announced on Wednesday it will spend $1 billion for the new campus, which also will include a technology hub. The state Commerce Department document says Centene picked Charlotte over Tampa, Florida and York County, South Carolina for the campus, where average salaries for the jobs created will reach $100,000. Centene could receive $390 million in state cash grants if the company meets job and investment incentives.