Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s lieutenant governor has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Officials say Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette had a sore throat and headache Thursday and was tested for the virus, receiving the positive result a day later. She has stayed at her family’s home near Greenville since noting the symptoms and is feeling better now. Officials say two of Evette’s staff members and some of her security detail are also isolating as a precaution but have not tested positive. Health officials are tracing Evette’s contacts for the past several days as well. Evette’s positive test prompted McMaster and his wife to get COVID-19 tests, which both came back negative on Sunday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Police in South Carolina say they shot and wounded a man who was wanted in Minnesota for killing his pregnant girlfriend and her 2-year-old daughter. Authorities say 29-year-old Renard Lydell Carter was headed to South Carolina to kill an ex-girlfriend. Investigators say they got that woman to safety and then found Carter at a Columbia hotel Sunday night. Police say Carter pointed a BB gun that looked like a real rifle at officers. Police in Rochester, Minnesota, say Carter killed 23-year-old Keona Sade Foote and 2-year-old Miyona Zayla Miller in their home, Their bodies were found Sunday afternoon about eight hours before officers found Carter in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina lawmakers return to the Statehouse on Tuesday for a super sized two-week special session. But the bills that dominated discussion and time over the past two years will be ignored and left to die. Neither the House nor Senate education overhaul bills are expected to pass in the other chamber. The House finished its work last year and the Senate passed its own version after eight weeks of debate in early March, two days before the first COVID-19 case in South Carolina. Instead of education matters, the Senate will start Tuesday on the budget, while the House is expected to take up no excuse absentee voting and other Senate-passed voting changes for November.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Records show that Chadwick Boseman was buried in his home state of South Carolina six days after he died at his home in Los Angeles. A death certificate obtained Monday by The Associated Press says the “Black Panther” star was laid to rest Sept. 3 at a cemetery in Belton, South Carolina, about 11 miles from Boseman’s hometown of Anderson. The document says Boseman died Aug. 28. The immediate cause was listed as multiple organ failure, with the underlying cause of colon cancer, which he was diagnosed with four years earlier. Very few outside of his family knew that Boseman, who also starred in the Jackie Robinson biopic “42,” had cancer. He was 43.