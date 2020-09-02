Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – After nearly six months of isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic, people can visit relatives and friends in South Carolina nursing homes and residential care facilities. But there will be no hugs and kisses and they’ll have to meet outside. Gov. Henry McMaster announced new guidelines for visitation Tuesday, which require guests to give full contact information and pass a temperature check. They also require no COVID-19 cases in staff or residents in the past two weeks as well as social distancing and masks worn at all times. South Carolina’s monthlong decline in COVID-19 cases has leveled off in recent days as students return to school and the Labor Day holiday looms.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – An official says charges have been dropped against dozens of protesters arrested May 31 during demonstrations in Charleston, South Carolina, against racism and police brutality. News outlets report the charges filed against 27 protesters were for curfew violations or failure to disperse. Police arrested a total of 41 people that night. Charges for those accused of committing other crimes are still pending. At least six people were also arrested Saturday during a protest over the Wisconsin police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake. Authorities say protesters marched on roads and impeded traffic. Most were charged with disobeying a lawful order.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A police officer in South Carolina’s capital city has been fired two days after videos were posted on social media showing him saying a racial slur during a confrontation outside a bar. A disciplinary panel unanimously agreed Monday that Columbia Police Sgt. Chad Walker broke department policies concerning neglect of duty and courtesy. Walker, who is white, was heard several times on his own body camera video and videos from other people saying the racial slur Saturday. He says someone at the bar he was trying to close for the night called him the same slur.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Rappers Gucci Mane and Foogiano have been named in a wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of a 23-year-old woman who was fatally shot during a concert at a South Carolina nightclub. The Greenville News reported Monday that a representative for Mykala Bell filed the lawsuit last week. The woman was killed when gunfire erupted July 5 at Lavish Lounge where Foogiano was performing. The lawsuit alleged Foogiano and attendees who came with him were allowed in with “deadly weapons.” The lawsuit said Gucci Mane was “believed to be” a promoter for the performance. The Greenville News said representatives for Gucci Mane and Foogiano didn’t immediately return requests for comment.