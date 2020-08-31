Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina police officer has been suspended after videos showing him saying a racial slur in a confrontation with people outside a bar were posted on social media. In videos posted on social media, Sgt. Chad Walker, who is white, is heard saying a racial slur at least twice, saying that a Black man called him the slur. Police said in a news release that shortly after the confrontation, Walker’s commanders “immediately recognized that inappropriate actions occurred” and began an internal investigation and body camera review. Walker, a 14-year veteran of the department, has been suspended without pay pending the outcome that review.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – After months of delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic, South Carolina lawmakers are getting ready to write this year’s budget. The first step comes Monday when the state Board of Economic Advisors plans to issue its estimate on how much the state will collect in taxes and fees for the year that started July 1. The Senate Finance Committee has a virtual meeting scheduled Tuesday to hear from the leaders of the state’s education, road and prison agencies. Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom just closed the books on the 2019-2020 budget year Thursday and said South Carolina ended with a $775 million surplus.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was hurt early Sunday when a driver crashed into the trooper’s vehicle. Sheriff’s office spokesman Lt. Ryan Flood said in a statement that deputies responded shortly after midnight to a report of a pedestrian hit by a driver. They also asked the Highway Patrol to respond. Another driver hit the trooper’s vehicle at the scene. The trooper, who was conscious and alert, was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The State newspaper says South Carolina’s streak of 13 days with less than 1,000 reported coronavirus cases is over. The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,250 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina to more than 15,500. More than 2,500 people in the state have died from the virus. The newspaper says the percent of positive tests announced on Saturday also climbed to 20.5%, the second time in a week that it’s been more than 20%.