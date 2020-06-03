Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – From New York City to Fargo, North Dakota, cities across the United States say they are issuing curfews to keep the peace. But the deadlines aren’t hard and fast – many of them have exceptions for people heading to and from work, reporters, public transportation and even people buying groceries. A curfew allows police the ability without any other reason to threaten to arrest or detain crowds of protesters that linger or groups that appear to be a danger to order. Curfews have been installed in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Denver, Philadelphia and hundreds of other cities and communities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina is sending hundreds of National Guard troops to the nation’s capital at the request of President Donald Trump to help quell unrest over the death of George Floyd. Capt. Jessica Donnelly told The Associated Press that about 445 Guardsmen left South Carolina Tuesday bound for Washington. Overall, more than 20,000 National Guard members have been called up in 29 states in the wake of protests and violence over the last week. Floyd, who was black, died on Memorial Day after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck while responding to a complaint that Floyd had tried to pass a counterfeit bill at a grocery store.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A week into the summer season that typically drives South Carolina’s robust tourism economy, finding ways to safely draw visitors to the state amid the coronavirus outbreak is top-of-mind for officials discussing the state’s reopening. Helen Hill is CEO of the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. She told a state Senate panel Tuesday the economic downtown spawned by the outbreak has been, for the tourism industry, “certainly a depression.” Hill stressed a need to harness interest from what she called the “drive market,” or tourists who would be driving to the state instead of using air travel, which is still dramatically down since the outbreak began.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina has already been affected by one named storm before the official start of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, but state and county officials say this year’s preparations have been a bit different thanks to the unique challenges presented by the coronavirus outbreak. Tropical Storm Bertha made landfall along South Carolina’s coast shortly after forming Wednesday morning. The storm brought gusty winds and heavy rain to the state but no major problems, like the coastal evacuations and sheltering operations sometimes necessitated with major weather events. The coronavirus outbreak has led to more than 100,000 deaths nationwide, and more than 480 deaths in South Carolina.