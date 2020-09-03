Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a deputy in South Carolina has been fired and charged with assault after body camera footage showed he yanked a woman to the ground by her hair. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says 29-year-old Kyle Oliver reported using force on Jan. 7, but his written report and footage from another officer’s body camera did not match. Lott says he reviewed the footage Monday after receiving a tip. He says the woman never reported the excessive force. Lott says he is also upset that none of Oliver’s supervisors checked the body camera footage against his report.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The South Carolina Senate has agreed to extend absentee voting to everyone for November’s election because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Republican senators rejected proposals by Democrats to allow voters to put their ballots into drop boxes or expand early voting. The bill passed Wednesday now goes to the House, which plans to take it up in a special session starting Sept. 15. The rules don’t go as far as state election officials and Democrats wanted. But Republicans say they were trying to balance voter safety with preventing voter fraud.

KINGSTREE, S.C. (AP) – Federal charges have been filed against two men who prosecutors said killed a mail carrier while she was driving her route in rural South Carolina. Trevor Raekwon Seward and Jerome Terrell Davis are charged with murder against a government employee and several other charges. Indictments show Davis and a third person, Ricky Barajas, also face charges of distributing marijuana and conspiring over the telephone. The indictments don’t say if the drugs were linked to the September 2019 shooting of 64-year-old Irene Pressley as she drove her route near Andrews. Postal inspectors say they spent 25,000 hours unraveling Pressley’s killing. Seward and Davis were charged with murder in state court last year.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina residents looking to renew their driver’s license will face changes in the requirements beginning in October. In a news release Tuesday, the Department of Motor Vehicles said drivers will be required to take an eye exam before their license renewals are approved.. Department officials say drivers must provide vision test results to renew any type of license beginning Oct. 1.