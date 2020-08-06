Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m.

LAURENS, S.C. (AP) – The first trial in a South Carolina courtroom since the COVID-19 pandemic began includes spread out jurors, a glass shield around the witness stand and bailiffs reminding everyone that masks are required. The murder trial started Tuesday in Laurens County and was the first case tried in front of a jury since courts closed in mid-March as the virus started spreading. South Carolina Chief Justice Don Beatty sat in the back of the courtroom as the trial began to make sure his rules to restart jury trials were being followed. COVID-19 continues to spread in South Carolina, although not as rapidly as earlier in the summer.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a deputy in South Carolina investigating a 911 call about a man threatening a woman with a knife shot and killed the man after he grabbed a gun. Investigators say the Charleston County deputy and the woman being threatened were both not hurt during the incident Tuesday evening. Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon says the man still had the knife when the deputy arrived and she told him to drop it. The sheriff says instead, the man ran inside a house and grabbed a gun, refusing to drop it after pointing it at the deputy. The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.

(AP) – Rep. James Clyburn says the COVID-19 crisis is “much, much worse” than the 2008 Great Recession. He tells The Associated Press that’s because the U.S. is without a national strategy to contain the coronavirus. The third-ranking House Democrat says the “entire economy is at stake.” Clyburn says he won’t be attending the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee because of the virus. He also says it’s inappropriate for President Donald Trump to accept the Republican Party nomination at the White House. He suggests Trump could accept the party’s nod from the golf course.

(AP) – U.S. testing for the coronavirus is dropping even as infections remain high and the death toll rises by more than 1,000 a day. It’s a worrisome trend that officials attribute largely to Americans getting discouraged over having to wait hours to get a test and days or weeks to find out the results. An Associated Press analysis finds that the number of tests per day slid 3.6% over the past two weeks to 750,000, with the count falling in 22 states. That includes places like Alabama, Mississippi, Missouri and Iowa where the percentage of positive tests is high and continuing to climb, an indicator that the virus is still spreading uncontrolled.