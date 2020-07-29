Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Another $3,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in a 2016 cold case in South Carolina. WCBD-TV reports Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry and the Charleston Police Department are asking the public for help with a homicide that happened early July 2, 2016. Police say the victim, Gerald Lee Dilligard, was found dead by his father inside their home due to blunt force trauma. The $3,000 is in addition to $1,000 being offered by Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – About a third of the students in South Carolina’s largest school district don’t plan to attend school in person next school year. The Greenville County School District said Tuesday that more than 23,000 of its 77,000 students picked its virtual program, which requires a yearlong commitment to staying outside a school building. Most districts across the state are offering virtual school amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While the increase in new cases has slowed, health officials say hospitals will be strained if the virus keeps spreading at its current high rates. Outside the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, special tents are going up for what the hospital calls an “alternative care site.”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Hundreds of teachers are protesting South Carolina’s plan to reopen schools for in-person classes this fall. Teachers drove past the statehouse and governor’s mansion in Columbia on Monday afternoon. News outlets reported protesters from across the state called on schools to start the academic year with virtual learning until teachers feel safe enough to return to their classrooms. Organizers of the motor march said that call is out of a concern for the safety of students, educators and staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic. School districts still have the flexibility to design their own reopening plans, which must be approved by the Department of Education. On Monday, the department approved six of those plans, which had a range of in-person and virtual options for parents and students.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a South Carolina man has been charged with fatally stabbing his roommate and then stealing the man’s wallet and other belongings. The State reports that Richland County deputies found 55-year-old Dexter Craft slain Thursday in the neighborhood where he shared a home with the suspect. They arrested 31-year-old Timothy Shells on a murder charge the next day. On Monday, the sheriff’s department said in a news release that a charge of armed robbery was added against Shells. The release said Shells killed and robbed his roommate after the two men had an argument. It was not immediately known if Shells had an attorney.