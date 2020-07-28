Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Hundreds of teachers are protesting South Carolina’s plan to reopen schools for in-person classes this fall. Teachers drove past the statehouse and governor’s mansion in Columbia on Monday afternoon. News outlets reported protesters from across the state called on schools to start the academic year with virtual learning until teachers feel safe enough to return to their classrooms. Organizers of the motor march said that call is out of a concern for the safety of students, educators and staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic. School districts still have the flexibility to design their own reopening plans, which must be approved by the Department of Education. On Monday, the department approved six of those plans, which had a range of in-person and virtual options for parents and students.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a South Carolina man has been charged with fatally stabbing his roommate and then stealing the man’s wallet and other belongings. The State reports that Richland County deputies found 55-year-old Dexter Craft slain Thursday in the neighborhood where he shared a home with the suspect. They arrested 31-year-old Timothy Shells on a murder charge the next day. On Monday, the sheriff’s department said in a news release that a charge of armed robbery was added against Shells. The release said Shells killed and robbed his roommate after the two men had an argument. It was not immediately known if Shells had an attorney.

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) – Authorities in South Carolina are investigating the accidental gunshot death of a 2-year-old child. The Aiken Standard reports that Aiken County authorities believe the child somehow shot himself Saturday night. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said it happened at the child’s home in Graniteville around 8:30 p.m. The boy was identified as Jamarious Rogers. He was pronounced dead at a hospital around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Ables said an autopsy is planned.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A special South Carolina House committee reviewing all facets of law enforcement from police tactics to forfeiture and sentencing reform is about to meet for the first time. The 18-member House Equitable Justice System and Law Enforcement Reform Committee will hear from several experts Tuesday afternoon. House Speaker Jay Lucas said he created the committee in the wake of protests about police. The committee will look at law enforcement training and tactics, civil forfeiture, sentencing reform and criminal procedure. Testifying Tuesday before the committee will be two prosecutors and two law enforcement experts. The committee also plans to create several subcommittees,