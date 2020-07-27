Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m.

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) – Authorities in South Carolina are investigating the accidental gunshot death of a 2-year-old child. The Aiken Standard reports that Aiken County authorities believe the child somehow shot himself Saturday night. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said it happened at the child’s home in Graniteville around 8:30 p.m. The boy was identified as Jamarious Rogers. He was pronounced dead at a hospital around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Ables said an autopsy is planned.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – A Democrat running for sheriff in upstate South Carolina says the Republican incumbent’s failure to enforce social distancing rules is to blame for a nightclub shooting that killed two and wounded at least eight others. Paul Guy made the remarks about Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis at a Friday news conference, saying he failed to enforce rules set down by Gov. Henry McMaster to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Lewis says it would be impossible for him to monitor and enforce the guidelines across Greenville County. The dispute spun out of earlier comments by Lewis that George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks would be alive “if both men had complied” with police. The deaths of the men sparked nationwide protests.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says three people died before dawn Sunday in a wreck near Columbia. Master Trooper Brian Lee tells news outlets that the driver and two passengers in a Dodge Ram pickup died after the truck hit a tree in dense retail area along U.S. 1 on the north side of Columbia. Lee says the truck ran off the left side of the road and smashed into a tree. Troopers didn’t immediately release a cause of the wreck. The Richland County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the crash victims after notifying the families and performing autopsies. Lee says none of the three people in the truck was wearing a seat belt.

SELMA, Ala. (AP) – The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis has crossed Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon. A processional with Lewis’ casket was carried across the bridge Sunday where he and other civil rights marchers were beaten 55 years ago on “Bloody Sunday,” a key event in the fight for voting rights for African Americans. Lewis died July 17 at the age of 80, months after he was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer.