Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The South Carolina State Fair is coming to Columbia, but like so much during the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be drive-thru. Winning animals, art, flowers and photography will be shown off from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday along one route. A separate area for fair food sales will be open Tuesday through Saturday. There is no charge for admission. Visitors will also remain in their vehicles whether admiring winners or ordering from a short menu of treats like turkey legs and caramel apples.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – One South Carolina county says a new system to enter in sentences after people are convicted in court should reduce errors that prison officials said have led to sentences longer or shorter than judges intended. Charleston County officials say they started using the electronic sentence sheets earlier this month. Instead of filling out paper forms, judges enter sentencing information on a computer. That data can be shared with prison officials or anyone else to make sure offenders serve their exact sentence. Before, data entry employees had to take the handwritten sentencing sheets from across the state and enter the sentencing data into a computer, which caused mistakes.

SEABROOK, S.C. (AP) – Officials for a South Carolina school district say it could cost up to $3 million to fix damage and prevent the future spread of mold that was discovered in two buildings. Construction workers found the mold from high water activity inside the walls of a Beaufort County elementary and middle school while replacing classroom air-conditioning units. District spokeswoman Candace Bruder told news outlets the mold was likely caused by “faulty air-conditioning installations” performed two decades ago. The repair plan calls for replacing outdoor facades, installing drainage systems and working on HVAC units. An environmental consulting firm confirmed the mold wasn’t dangerous to building occupants.

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (AP) – Sunday marks the start of an extended closure of the iconic Edwin S. Taylor Folly Beach Fishing Pier in South Carolina. The Post and Courier reports the span will close at 10 p.m. Sunday for a two-year replacement project. A Lowcountry landmark since 1995, the pier has since become heavily damaged by shipworms. Construction on the new 1,039-foot structure will occur in phases, and officials said it is scheduled to open in spring 2023. The project will cost $14 million. Demolition begins Monday.