Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) – Hurricane Sally left some people on the Gulf Coast cut off by floodwaters until they could be rescued by teams in boats and high-water vehicles. Crews were pulling people out of flooded areas Thursday near Pensacola, Florida, while Alabama National Guard troops helped people evacuate near Mobile Bay. Homeowners and businesses along the soggy Gulf Coast were cleaning up, even as a second round of flooding took shape along rivers and creeks swollen by the storm’s heavy rains. Sally has been blamed for at least one death, in Alabama.

(AP) – A much-weakened Sally is moving a lot faster but still dumping heavy rains in southeastern Virginia and eastern North Carolina. The National Hurricane Center said post-tropical cyclone Sally was traveling at 15 mph late Thursday as it moved over the Carolinas and Virginia. The storm was expected to dump as much as 8 inches in those states, prompting warnings of flash flooding and moderate river flooding. As much as 8 inches of rain fell in central Georgia on Thursday. As a hurricane, Sally rolled through the area Wednesday with 105 mph winds, a surge of seawater and 1 to 2 1/2 feet of rain in many places.

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (AP) – A 30-year prison sentence has been given to a Florida woman who killed her 6-month-old son in South Carolina because she was angry when the child’s father wouldn’t answer her texts or phone calls. Twenty-seven-year-old Vernita Lashon Jones pleaded guilty Wednesday to homicide by child abuse and received the minimum sentence. Jones told police she dumped the baby’s body in a trash bin behind an apartment in Johnston. Jones’ lawyer asked for leniency, saying Jones suffered from mental illness and was considering killing her son and herself. The family of the baby’s father asked for a life sentence.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The chairman of the House committee that writes South Carolina’s budget says he also wants a small raise for teachers and a $1,000 COVID-19 hazard pay bonus for lower paid state workers, but now isn’t the time to spend that money. Instead, House Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith says he wants to wait until January and make sure COVID-19 hasn’t wrecked the economy even more than state economists have predicted. The Senate on Tuesday approved the raises and the hazard pay, totaling about $70 million in the state’s roughly $9 billion budget. They then attacked House members a day later for not taking it up.