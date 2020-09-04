Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina beach town has renewed its mask mandate as coronavirus cases trend downward following a spike linked to the tourist destination this summer. Myrtle Beach on Thursday extended the July executive order mandating face coverings to be worn in public places through Sept. 30. The city manager says “this is not the time to stop our efforts.” In June and July, clusters in other states were linked to travelers returning from Myrtle Beach, and the county containing the city also saw a spike. Since then, data shows the area has seen a downward trend. The city manager said fewer tourists arriving in August may have contributed.

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) – Actor Chadwick Boseman was mourned, honored and celebrated in his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina. The city paid tribute to Boseman in a public memorial on Thursday evening. The actor, who became widely popular through “Black Panther,” was honored after he died last week following a four-year battle with colon cancer at age 43. A viewing of “Black Panther” was held at an outdoor amphitheater where people practiced social distancing. Most attendees wore masks, while others _ mostly kids _ dressed up in Black Panther outfits. Some artwork of Boseman was displayed onstage during the tribute.

FURMAN, S.C. (AP) – A fraternity at a South Carolina university has been suspended for at least four years after it hosted a pair of parties that led to the spread of the coronavirus. In a statement, Furman University says Kappa Alpha held parties at their fraternity house on Aug. 21 and Aug. 22 and nearly 60% of those who attended _ at least 29 students _ tested positive for the coronavirus. The university says those who tested positive have been quarantined. Kappa Alpha will have a chance to appeal the decision. The school says the fraternity’s members will remain Furman students though all activities associated with the fraternity on or off campus must end.

HICKORY TAVERN, S.C. (AP) – The body of a 15-year-old boy has been recovered from a South Carolina creek following a bridge-jumping accident. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the county coroner’s office say emergency crews located the body of Max Hofbauer in Rabun Creek near Hickory Tavern on Thursday evening. Officials say Hofbauer was with friends when he jumped off a bridge into the creek and never resurfaced. An autopsy to determine the cause of death is set for Friday. Hickory Tavern is about 30 miles south of Greenville.