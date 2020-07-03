Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina officials said the recovery of jobs they hoped for after reopening from the COVID-19 shutdown has not materialized. Nearly 17,000 people filed unemployment claims for the week ending June 27 in South Carolina, basically unchanged from the week before. That number is still higher than any other week before the pandemic in the past decade. The state Department of Employment and Workforce says since the pandemic began 15 weeks ago, about 636,000 people have filed jobless claims. After massive losses in restaurant, hotel and other hospitality jobs, unemployment is spreading into manufacturing, health care and professional services.

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) – Officials have identified a military pilot killed when his fighter jet crashed during a training routine at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina. 20th Fighter Wing Commander Larry Sullivan said the pilot was 1st Lt. David Schmitz from the 77th Fighter Squadron. The crash happened on the military base around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Sullivan said Schmitz was performing a routine training mission in a F-16CM Fighting Falcon when the jet crashed. Schmitz was the only person on board. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Sullivan said Schmitz loved his family, his country and flying.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Former South Bend, Indiana, mayor and presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has teamed up with the mayor of South Carolina’s capital city to help municipalities stem the spread of the coronavirus. Columbia, South Carolina, Mayor Steve Benjamin says he and Buttigieg have been co-chairing the Pandemic Resilience Working Group for America’s Mayors. The group is organized by the COVID-19 Study Group at the Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics at Harvard University. Benjamin says his effort with Buttigieg has focused on providing accessible guidance to policymakers and the public on how to target and suppress the spread of COVID-19, including a color-coded risk level map.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Several groups are asking state and federal officials to hold semi-annual public meetings as Los Alamos National Laboratory prepares to resume and ramp up production of key components for the nation’s nuclear weapons stockpile. The groups outlined their request in a recent letter to the U.S. Energy Department and the New Mexico Environment Department. Los Alamos National Laboratory in northern New Mexico is in line for more federal funding to manufacture plutonium triggers for the U.S. nuclear arsenal. State environmental officials are considering a draft air emissions permit that would regulate emissions from the lab’s manufacturing facilities.