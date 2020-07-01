Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A guard at a South Carolina prison has been arrested on a drug charge. The South Carolina Department of Corrections’ Police Services said 36-year-old Patrick Nathaniel Carroll faces a charge of simple possession of marijuana. It was unclear where Carroll was being held. The department did not say whether he was represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf. WIS-TV reports Carroll entered the front gate at Broad River Correctional Institution with a “green leafy substance” believed to be marijuana and was later arrested. Carroll also was fired after his arrest.

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) – A woman whose body was found in a vacant building on property owned by a private South Carolina university has been identified. Coroner Greg Shore told WYFF-TV the woman’s body was found about 5 p.m. Monday in a building owned by Anderson University, On Tuesday, Chief Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman identified the woman as 43-year-old Kelley Lenore Grover, of Anderson. Boseman’s death is being investigated as a homicide. Boseman says the victim appears to have suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – As South Carolina approaches a holiday weekend often an anchor for its typically booming tourism industry, public health officials are encouraging people to just stay home as the state’s numbers of positive coronavirus tests continue to rise. Dr. Joan Duwve, public health director for the Department of Health and Environmental Control, said some of the largest increases in virus cases were popping up along South Carolina’s coastline, the heart of its multibillion-dollar annual tourism industry. Instead of taking part in traditional July 4 events as they perhaps typically would, DHEC recommended that people instead watch fireworks from their cars or on television.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – The Confederate battle flag is losing its place of official prominence in the South 155 years after the end of the Civil War. Mississippi’s Republican governor on Tuesday signed legislation to remove the Confederate emblem from the state flag. Other states took action previously. NASCAR, meanwhile, has banned the rebel banner from its car races. The flag with the familiar X design is still visible along Southern highways and in some stores. It’s far from being banished in the region. But even flag supporters are surprised by the speed with which change is taking place amid a national debate over racial inequality.