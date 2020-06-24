Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Several hundred people gathered in Marion Square, in the historic South Carolina city of Charleston, early Wednesday to watch the removal of a statue of former vice president and slavery advocate John C. Calhoun. Just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, workers using cranes began to bring the statue down from its 100-foot (30-meter) monument in downtown Marion Square. In the wake of protests and unrest, city council members voted Tuesday to remove the statue and place it permanently at “an appropriate site where it will be protected and preserved.” The City Council voted 13-0 Tuesday evening on a resolution to remove the statue.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina Tyson Prepared Foods plant will be closing it’s door in August, leaving more than 100 people unemployed. The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce announced the closure in Columbia, leaving 146 people out of work. A Tyson spokesperson said the company decided to move the production plant to a different location. Details on the new location weren’t immediately released. The company said the ongoing coronavirus pandemic didn’t influence the decision to close the plant.

