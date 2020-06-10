Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has defeated three little-known GOP challengers, the last marker ahead of a general election face-off with Democrat Jaime Harrison. Graham bested fellow Republicans Duke Buckner, Michael Lapierre and Joe Reynolds in Tuesday’s primary election. The win sets up a general election on pace to become the most expensive race in South Carolina history, with both Graham and Harrison posting record-setting fundraising hauls in recent quarters. Harrison was unopposed in Tuesday’s primary. Two Libertarians and one Constitution Party candidate have also filed to seek the seat.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – State Rep. Nancy Mace has won the Republican nomination for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. Mace will face Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham in the marquee U.S. House race on November’s ballot. Cunningham flipped the seat along the coast from Charleston to Hilton Head Island to Democrats for the first time in more than four decades in 2018. U.S. Rep Joe Wilson won the Republican nomination as he seeks a 10th term in the 2nd District. Retired insurance salesman Hosea Cleveland won the Democratic nomination in the 3rd District. Former University of South Carolina wide receiver Moe Brown won the Democratic nomination in the 5th District. And Teacher Melissa Watson won the Democratic nomination for the 7th Congressional District.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A judge has denied bond for a man accused of killing a South Carolina woman who got into his car thinking it was her Uber ride. The ruling involving suspect Nathaniel Rowland came during a Tuesday hearing before a Columbia judge that was held via video conference. Rowland has been held in jail since he was arrested last year and charged with kidnapping and murder in the death of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson of Robbinsville, New Jersey. Authorities say the University of South Carolina student got into Rowland’s car and was trapped because he had turned on the child locks in his backseat so the doors could only be opened from the outside.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina university has a new coach for its women’s basketball program. USC Upstate has named Becky Burke to replace Tammy George, who was head coach for 15 years. The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports George resigned in May as the program’s all-time winningest coach. Burke was head coach of Division II, the University of Charleston in West Virginia, for two years. She compiled a 48-14 record there, including their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2014.