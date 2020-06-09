Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is taking on three little-known GOP challengers in the next step of a race already on pace to become the most expensive in South Carolina history. Tuesday’s primary election is the last marker ahead of an expected general election face-off with Democrat Jaime Harrison. Graham faces fellow Republicans Duke Buckner, Michael Lapierre and Joe Reynolds. Buckner is an attorney and former Walterboro city councilman. Lapierre is a retired corporate executive from Pickens. Both have argued that Graham isn’t conservative enough. Reynolds is a Merchant Marine engineer from Charleston. He has said new leadership is needed in Washington. Graham is seeking his fourth term.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Election day is going to be a little different in South Carolina because of COVID-19. Officials say about 250 polling places for Tuesday’s primaries had to be moved because buildings were still closed amid the pandemic or their owners did not want to risk hosting large groups of voters in them. About 150 members of the South Carolina State Guard will help out in some polling places because of a lack of poll workers. And returns will likely take longer to count because workers will have to scan in more than 120,000 mailed-in absentee ballots. Lawmakers allowed unrestricted absentee voting for the primaries because of the pandemic.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The man accused of killing a South Carolina woman who got into his car thinking it was her Uber ride is seeking to get out of jail while he awaits trial. Prosecutors say Nathaniel Rowland is scheduled to have a hearing via video conference before a Columbia judge on Tuesday morning. Rowland has been held in jail since he was arrested last year and charged with kidnapping and murder in the death of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson of Robbinsville, N.J. Authorities say the University of South Carolina student got into Rowland’s car and was trapped because he had turned on the child locks in his backseat so the doors could only be opened from the outside.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has scheduled a memorial service for one of its K-9 officers. The memorial for Blue is set for Monday at the Wampee Conference Center in Pinopolis. The labrador retriever died May 26 after suffering a medical emergency during training. WCSC-TV reports Blue died with his handler by his side. The natural resources department says Blue has been with the agency since 2017 and has worked in a variety of capacities, including helping catch poachers.