Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court has reinstated a requirement that South Carolina residents voting by mail in November’s election get a witness to sign their ballots. Democrats had sought to have the requirement put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Republicans had defended it as deterring fraud. While the high court reinstated the requirement as a lawsuit over it proceeds, voters have already started returning ballots. The court says that any ballots cast before the court’s action Monday evening “and received within two days of this order may not be rejected for failing to comply with the witness requirement.”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – More than 18,000 ballots in the 2020 election in South Carolina already have been cast. Absentee voting began Monday with a number of counties opening polling places where voters can cast an absentee ballot in person. Lines formed in Greenville, Columbia, Charleston, Spartanburg, Rock Hill and other places Monday. Some people waited as long as two hours, but waits of about an hour were more common. Absentee voting is open to everyone after South Carolina lawmakers citing the COVID-19 pandemic removed the requirement that voters have an excuse to vote absentee. Election workers are also bracing for a number of absentee ballots by mail.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Two congressional leaders want the nation’s top education official to review a proposal by South Carolina’s governor to allocate millions of dollars so that students can attend private and religious schools, a program that they call “a voucher scheme.” In a letter sent Monday to U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and obtained by The Associated Press, U.S. Reps. Jim Clyburn and Bobby Scott say Gov. Henry McMaster’s use of discretionary funds in this manner “appears to violate the plain text” of a federal coronavirus aid package, as well as the Department of Education’s “related guidance.” Scott, a Democrat from Virginia, chairs the Committee on Education and Labor. Clyburn, the House Majority Whip, chairs the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office is moving its annual ceremony to remember victims of domestic violence online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Silent Witness Ceremony will be livestreamed on to the office’s Facebook page on Tuesday at 10 a.m. The ceremony will remember men and women killed as a result of domestic violence in 2019. The Statehouse ceremony marks each victim with a life-sized silhouette and has one additional silhouette to represent unknown victims. The speeches and the silhouettes will remain Tuesday, but family members and loved ones who stand with the cutouts will not be there.