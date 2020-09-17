Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) – Rivers swollen by Hurricane Sally’s rains could mean more problems for parts of south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. Sally has diminished to a tropical depression. But it’s still a rainmaker as it has moved Thursday into Georgia, on a path to the Carolinas. Authorities warned that rain from the storm could swell eight waterways in Florida and Alabama to record levels. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned residents and visitors of possible river flooding in the coming days. The National Weather Service says the small city of Brewton, Alabama, can expect moderate to major flooding.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The chairman of the House committee that writes South Carolina’s budget says he also wants a small raise for teachers and a $1,000 COVID-19 hazard pay bonus for lower paid state workers, but now isn’t the time to spend that money. Instead, House Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith says he wants to wait until January and make sure COVID-19 hasn’t wrecked the economy even more than state economists have predicted. The Senate on Tuesday approved the raises and the hazard pay, totaling about $70 million in the state’s roughly $9 billion budget. They then attacked House members a day later for not taking it up.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has signed into law changes in South Carolina voting rules allowing anyone to cast an absentee ballot without a reason in November’s general election. But the changes passed by the Republican dominated General Assembly in response to COVID-19 did not include proposals pushed by Democrats including eliminating the requirement that a second person witness and sign the ballot and placing multiple drop boxes for ballots in counties. State law still requires absentee ballots be mailed in or dropped off at county election commission offices in person. Voters can also cast absentee ballots in person at those offices for several weeks before Election Day.