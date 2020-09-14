Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Authorities are looking for six people captured on surveillance video around the time an early morning fire devastated an iconic building in South Carolina’s capital city. The Columbia Police Department released the images on Saturday of the people and a red pickup truck captured near a fire at the Dr. James Woods Babcock Building, part of a shuttered former mental health asylum that was slated to be converted into a luxury housing development. Officials say more than 50 firefighters and 14 firetrucks worked to extinguish the three-alarm fire, which burned for more than 10 hours and caused estimated millions of dollars in damage. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries when they were hit by falling debris.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A basic combat training soldier has been found dead in his barracks at a South Carolina military base. Officials at Fort Jackson in Columbia said that the 29-year-old recruit from Wisconsin was found on Saturday morning. The exact cause of death is under investigation. Officials said that it was not related to COVID-19 or to an active field training exercise.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – As officials make plans for the future dissemination of a coronavirus vaccine, South Carolina’s public health department is rolling out a new network to help manage and keep track of all of the state’s vaccine-related information. Officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control said Sunday that the Statewide Immunization Online Network would help immunization providers keep track of inventory and give state agency the ability to address coverage rates. Officials said the system would also provide patient reminders and a portal where patients can access their immunization records.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say four elderly people were killed in a head-on crash in South Carolina, and a suspect was in custody on DUI charges. A 2004 Ford Explorer headed south Friday on Highway 14 in Greer, South Carolina, crossed the center line and hit a 2006 Saturn VUE. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says Richard Shane Plowden, of Taylors, South Carolina, was in custody at Greenville County Detention Center on four counts of failing a DUI resulting in death. Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans says the victims ranged in age from 80 to 92. He says all four died at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries. The collision remains under investigation,