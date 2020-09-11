Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced that one of South Carolina’s top public health officials is no longer going to take the helm at Ohio’s health department. DeWine tweeted earlier Thursday that Dr. Joan Duwve, an Ohio native, was going to take the job. Duwve has been the public health director at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control since April. South Carolina officials said in the afternoon Duwve had taken the job because she has family in Ohio. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – President Donald Trump’s decision to extend a ban on offshore drilling could give a boost to Republican senators in tough reelection races. South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham and Georgia’s Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are all on the ballot and competing in states where governors have long opposed Trump’s initial plans to expand drilling off their coasts. But Trump this week took the issue off the table by moving to prohibit drilling in the waters off the coasts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina for 10 years. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accused Trump of “conveniently” changing his mind as the election draws near.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The chairman of the board that helps run South Carolina’s military college is stepping down after 13 years after a lawmaker threatened to introduce a bill that would have kicked him out of office. State Sen. Stephen Goldfinch was angry at Fred Price Jr. for supporting a new policy at The Citadel that would change the companies the college’s cadets are in between their freshman and sophomore years. Students have traditionally stayed in the same company through all four years at the military college. Price announced he would resign as chairman immediately and leave The Citadel Board of Visitors on Dec. 31.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of President Donald Trump’s top congressional allies, is denouncing an implication floated by a Fox News personality that he intended to sabotage the president by setting up a series of revelatory interviews with journalist Bob Woodward. During an interview Thursday, the South Carolina Republican confirmed to The Associated Press that he had helped orchestrate an initial meeting between Woodward and Trump that ultimately led to Woodward’s upcoming book “Rage.” Excerpts released Wednesday reveal the president’s concerns about the coronavirus earlier this year, even as he said he publicly “wanted to always play it down” so as to minimize panic.