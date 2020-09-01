Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The University of South Carolina has suspended six sororities or fraternities, as well 15 students, for violating COVID-19 safety rules, the school announced Monday. The announcement came as the number of confirmed cases on campus passed the 500 mark. It also came as some student complained of long lines for testing and as Columbia’s fire chief announced an apartment complex had agreed to limit pool attendance after officials broke up a crowded pool party Saturday. COVID-19 cases in South Carolina have gun to trend up again after hitting a low in recent weeks, with the seven-day average of new reports back above 900 cases. The university said it has now quarantined nine sorority or fraternity houses, up from the previous six.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Rappers Gucci Mane and Foogiano have been named in a wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of a 23-year-old woman who was fatally shot during a concert at a South Carolina nightclub. The Greenville News reported Monday that a representative for Mykala Bell filed the lawsuit last week. The woman was killed when gunfire erupted July 5 at Lavish Lounge where Foogiano was performing. The lawsuit alleged Foogiano and attendees who came with him were allowed in with “deadly weapons.” The lawsuit said Gucci Mane was “believed to be” a promoter for the performance. The Greenville News said representatives for Gucci Mane and Foogiano didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s state-owned utility has reached a settlement with the now bankrupt company hired to build two nuclear plants that were never completed to sell leftover equipment and supplies. Monday’s deal between Santee Cooper and Westinghouse Electric comes three years after construction was halted. The companies agreed to split the money made off selling major nuclear equipment that hasn’t been installed 50-50. Santee Cooper will get 90% of the proceeds of all equipment that has been installed, and two-thirds of the profits from selling other equipment specific to nuclear projects. Santee Cooper says the money will go toward paying down debt and a rate freeze.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – A group of civil rights organizations in Charleston have rebuked how police handled a protest in the city that ended with at least six arrests. Charleston police had said the protest on Saturday was not permitted, and that demonstrators had impeded traffic and assaulted an officer. Police say the officer was not seriously injured. But the groups say police used aggressive tactics on protesters, provoking the unrest. They’re accusing Charleston Sheriff Al Cannon of trying to influence loyal supporters of President Donald Trump by getting tough on people who support Black lives. Cannon says he’s just doing his job.