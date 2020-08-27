Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (AP) – A man discovered dead inside a South Carolina school has been identified. WCSC-TV reports the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday the deceased is 69-year-old Harry A. Batten Jr. Batten was working at Dubose Middle School when he was found unresponsive about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. The coroner’s office says the cause of death is pending an autopsy scheduled Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Family members of a Black teenager who was fatally shot by a white South Carolina police officer are calling for federal and state authorities to review the case after local prosecutors declined to press criminal charges against the officer. Joshua Ruffin’s family said Tuesday that they want the U.S Justice Department and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office to open investigations into the 17-year-old’s death. Authorities have said Columbia officer Kevin Davis shot Ruffin in April while responding to car break-in reports. The Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s office determined the shooting was justified, saying video allegedly showed Ruffin pointing a gun at Davis. Ruffin’s family says the teenager never pointed the gun.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A group of South Carolina lawmakers is hearing testimony on whether South Carolina needs to join 47 other states in having a hate crimes law. The House subcommittee heard from prosecutors Wednesday about the details of a possible law and from the pastor and a sister of a victim at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, where nine worshippers were killed in a racist attack in 2015. South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas created several subcommittees to review all facets of criminal justice. They range from how police operate to sentencing reform. The actions come after several high-profile cases in other states led to protests over racial injustice. South Carolina, Arkansas and Wyoming are the only states that don’t have hate crime laws.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – The quest is on for a better way to kill beautiful but brutally destructive lionfish than shooting them one by one with spearguns. The voracious invaders with huge appetites, flashy stripes and a mane of poisonous spines are a problem in the Caribbean, the Gulf of Mexico and the East Coast up into North Carolina. With few natural predators in the area, they eat native fish and compete with them for food. Scientists are looking at two kinds of traps – modified lobster traps and something wildly different: devices with a vertical sheet of lattice as a lure.