Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has scheduled a memorial service for one of its K-9 officers. The memorial for Blue is set for Monday at the Wampee Conference Center in Pinopolis. The labrador retriever died May 26 after suffering a medical emergency during training. WCSC-TV reports Blue died with his handler by his side. The natural resources department says Blue has been with the agency since 2017 and has worked in a variety of capacities, including helping catch poachers.

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (AP) – The sheriff and chief deputy in one rural South Carolina county both have tested positive for COVID-19. Chesterfield County Sheriff James Dixon and Chief Deputy Chris Page will not return to the office for at least 14 days and until they are cleared by doctors. Health workers are tracing anyone who came in extended contact with the men to encourage them to be tested. The sheriff’s office also is cleaning its office, all equipment and vehicles. South Carolina has seen a spike in cases in the past two weeks. The state saw a record 447 new cases Friday.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina coroner has held his seat for almost 30 years without any opposition. But that changes this year. WSPA-TV reports Greenville County’s coroner, Parks Evans, will be challenged by former Greenville Police Capt. Stacey Owens. Evans says his 29 years of experience in the post is invaluable, and that the systems currently in place run smoothly. He says he also has plans for the future, including getting the office accredited nationally. Owens, too, wants to seek national accreditation for the office. But, he said, he also wants to change the deputy coroner’s normal work schedule to save overtime expenses and improve work quality. The statewide primary is scheduled Tuesday. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, Va. (AP) – Charlotte’s two professional sports franchises and two universities have canceled partnerships with a North Carolina home security company after the firm’s CEO told an activist he should focus on black-on-black crime rather than the George Floyd protests. CPI Security CEO Ken Gill apologized for his comments Saturday on Twitter. Still, the NFL’s Carolina Panthers said they were ending their relationship with CPI. The athletics programs at North Carolina State and the University of South Carolina followed suit Sunday, as did the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets and the Charlotte Knights minor-league baseball club. The controversy began Gill responded to an email from a Charlotte activist telling him to “spend your time in a more productive way.”