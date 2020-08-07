Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – New unemployment claims in South Carolina have dropped for the third week in a row. The state Department of Employment and Workforce reported that about 8,900 people filed initial claims last week. That marks the lowest number of weekly claims filed since the pandemic began. Unemployment remains high relative to this time last year, when South Carolina was averaging 2,548 new weekly claims in July 2019. Health officials also reported 1,295 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 44 confirmed deaths. The state has recorded a total of 96,132 cases and 1,863 deaths since the outbreak began.

(AP) – Hurricane season has already been busy this year, but forecasters say it should get even nastier soon. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Thursday increased its forecast for the number of named storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes this year to far above normal. Colorado State University, which pioneered hurricane season forecasting, is calling for twice the number of named storms and hurricanes this year – 24 of them. That means the season likely will run out of traditional names and start to use Greek letters. There already have been nine named storms. And on average 90% of hurricane activity happens after Aug. 6.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a deputy in South Carolina investigating a 911 call about a man threatening a woman with a knife shot and killed the man after he grabbed a gun. Investigators say the Charleston County deputy and the woman being threatened were both not hurt during the incident Tuesday evening. Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon says the man still had the knife when the deputy arrived and she told him to drop it. The sheriff says instead, the man ran inside a house and grabbed a gun, refusing to drop it after pointing it at the deputy. The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.

(AP) – Rep. James Clyburn says the COVID-19 crisis is “much, much worse” than the 2008 Great Recession. He tells The Associated Press that’s because the U.S. is without a national strategy to contain the coronavirus. The third-ranking House Democrat says the “entire economy is at stake.” Clyburn says he won’t be attending the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee because of the virus. He also says it’s inappropriate for President Donald Trump to accept the Republican Party nomination at the White House. He suggests Trump could accept the party’s nod from the golf course.