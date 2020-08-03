Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Isaias is near hurricane strength early Monday as it approaches the Carolinas, just a day after bands of heavy rain from the tropical storm lashed Florida’s east coast as state officials dealt with surging cases of the coronavirus. Isaias weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm Saturday but still hit Florida with heavy rain and flooding. The National Hurricane Service said Monday morning that the storm is expected to re-strengthen. It’s moving toward the Carolinas with maximum sustained winds around 70 mph. Both North and South Carolina are due for up to 6 inches of rain, storm surge and possible tornadoes Monday.

EDISTO BEACH, S.C. (AP) – A conservationist with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says dozens of newly hatched sea turtles were recently found dead outside of an Edisto Beach gas station. Marine Turtle Conservation Coordinator Michelle Pate told WCSC-TV that the deaths were likely caused by white lights being left on by the beach. Pate said the turtles can mistake the light for the horizon and head towards the road instead of the ocean after hatching. Officials are tracking 5,200 nests along the state’s coast, and more than 200 of those have hatched. In at least four recently hatched nests, turtles have headed toward land instead of the water.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Nearly 4,000 student laptops are missing in one South Carolina school district and officials say they will soon have to turn the matter over to police. Greenville County’s public school district has been trying to recover the Chromebooks, valued at almost $1.2 million, since June. Greenville County Schools spokesman Tim Waller told The Post and Courier that initially 4,992 machines were missing. Recovery efforts , he said, turned up another 800 and families reported that an additional 208 were lost or stolen. Waller says they now have to file an insurance claim, but the only way it will be honored is if the machines have been reported lost or stolen to law enforcement.

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) – Two people have survived after a small plane crashed Saturday in a swampy area of South Carolina. The Sumter Fire Department, sheriff’s office and emergency services division responded to a location between Highway 15 and Highway 401 in Sumter. Fire Department Division Chief Joey Duggan said a twin-engine Piper PA-31 went down around 10 a.m. Duggan says the two people on board where taken to Prisma Health Tourmey Hospital for treatment of injuries, he said. There was no further word immediately on their conditions. News outlets report the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.