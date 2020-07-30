Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Officials with the South Carolina State Fair are still planning to hold a scaled-down version of of the event this year in what they’re calling an effort to give the community a bright spot amid the coronavirus pandemic. The fair announced Wednesday that a drive-thru fair event will be held Oct. 20 and 21 at the fairgrounds in Columbia. Organizers say the event will be heavy on “unique, car-friendly attractions that highlight South Carolina’s agriculture, history, arts and culture.” After nearly two months, South Carolina has finally fallen out of the top five in the U.S. for the 14-day average of new confirmed COVID-19 cases adjusted by population.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Another $3,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in a 2016 cold case in South Carolina. WCBD-TV reports Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry and the Charleston Police Department are asking the public for help with a homicide that happened early July 2, 2016. Police say the victim, Gerald Lee Dilligard, was found dead by his father inside their home due to blunt force trauma. The $3,000 is in addition to $1,000 being offered by Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Attorneys for South Carolina told a judge that Gov. Henry McMaster is withholding pandemic relief funds to the state’s historically Black colleges and universities following a lawsuit over his plan to send $32 million in tuition grants to private schools. State Judge Edgar W. Dickson heard arguments Wednesday in the suit alleging the distribution of the $32 million would violate the state constitution, which prevents public dollars from directly benefiting private education institutions. The SAFE grants were the largest allocation of McMaster’s $48 million discretionary fund through the federal coronavirus relief package. The governor is now withholding all funds after Dickson temporarily blocked the program last week.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) – Authorities in South Carolina say they’ve arrested a man accused of shooting another man to death during an argument over a basketball game. The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement obtained by news outlets Tuesday that it charged 25-year-old Rodney Rivers with murder in the death of 28-year-old Tashon Grant. The sheriff said Rivers and Grant were playing a “one-on-one” game of basketball on a court behind an elementary school when they got into an argument. Witnesses told investigators that Rivers retrieved a handgun then fatally shot Grant. He has a court appearance Wednesday. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.