Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – On the same day South Carolina reported a record 69 COVID-19 deaths, the mayor of Charleston is asking for spiritual help for people who died of COVID-19, people fighting the virus and their families. The 69 deaths reported Thursday in South Carolina were 31 more than any other day since the pandemic began. Before the announcement, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg declared Thursday a day of prayer and remembrance in what for centuries has been nicknamed the Holy City. In the ZIP codes that make up downtown Charleston, more than 3% of residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Iowa, South Carolina and South Dakota have now joined Nebraska in agreeing to share driver’s license information with the U.S. Census Bureau to help the Trump administration determine the citizenship status of every U.S. resident. Until recently, Nebraska had been the sole state to sign an agreement with the Census Bureau to share their information. President Donald Trump ordered the Census Bureau last year to gather citizenship data from the administrative records of federal and state agencies after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked his administration’s effort to place a citizenship question on the 2020 census questionnaire.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina hospital administrators have told Sen. Lindsey Graham that they remain short-staffed and low on testing supplies in their fight against COVID-19. Graham said he would push for support for hospitals and schools in the next phase of federal relief for Americans affected by the pandemic. Graham stressed that South Carolinians needed to wear masks in public and practice social distancing for the sake of health care workers on the front lines. The state saw its second-highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as health officials reported 2,205 confirmed cases and 23 additional deaths. The state has now tallied 60,220 total cases and 984 deaths since March.

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) – A 19-year-old suspect in the shooting deaths of two South Carolina women has been arrested in Indiana. Authorities allege that Damayjhon Quintez Gadson was involved in the June 29 killings of 61-year-old Lori Gentile, of Mount Pleasant, and 25-year-old Lashawn Gadson, of Reevesville. The Post and Courier reports Gadson was arrested Monday by U.S. Marshals in Evansville, Indiana. Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about a car accident June 29 in Cross and found the two women with gunshot wounds. No further details were immediately available. Authorities say Gadson will be extradited back to Berkeley County to face charges.