Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina hospital administrators have told Sen. Lindsey Graham that they remain short-staffed and low on testing supplies in their fight against COVID-19. Graham said he would push for support for hospitals and schools in the next phase of federal relief for Americans affected by the pandemic. Graham stressed that South Carolinians needed to wear masks in public and practice social distancing for the sake of health care workers on the front lines. The state saw its second-highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as health officials reported 2,205 confirmed cases and 23 additional deaths. The state has now tallied 60,220 total cases and 984 deaths since March.

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) – A 19-year-old suspect in the shooting deaths of two South Carolina women has been arrested in Indiana. Authorities allege that Damayjhon Quintez Gadson was involved in the June 29 killings of 61-year-old Lori Gentile, of Mount Pleasant, and 25-year-old Lashawn Gadson, of Reevesville. The Post and Courier reports Gadson was arrested Monday by U.S. Marshals in Evansville, Indiana. Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about a car accident June 29 in Cross and found the two women with gunshot wounds. No further details were immediately available. Authorities say Gadson will be extradited back to Berkeley County to face charges.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina hospital system is opting to suspend elective surgeries due to an increased number of COVID-19 patients straining staff and other resources. Effective Tuesday, officials with Roper St. Francis in Charleston said procedures that aren’t time-sensitive would be put on hold across at its four facilities to free up staff for an “unrelenting flood” of patients needing treatment for COVID-19. Earlier this year, elective surgeries were called off across the state in an effort to keep hospital resources available for pandemic response. Those procedures were allowed to begin anew this spring, but Gov. Henry McMaster has said he could opt to shut them down again statewide if needed.

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s first known sea turtle nest of the summer has hatched. The Department of Natural Resources says volunteers on Kiawah Island early Saturday morning discovered dozens of tiny sea turtle tracks leading from the beach to the ocean. DNR sea turtle biologist Michelle Pate says the nest was laid on May 6 and incubated for 66 days. About halfway through this year’s nesting season, officials say they’ve counted about 4,200 sea turtle nests on South Carolina’s beaches.