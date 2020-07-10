Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m.

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) – Authorities said a second man was arrested in connection to the shooting death of an 11-year-old South Carolina girl last year. Desmond Bruton was charged Thursday with murder and four counts of attempted murder. Bruton is the second person to be charged in the June 2019 death of Ja’Naiya Scott. Stephen Braden Powell was charged with the same crimes in July 2019. Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart said Ja’Naiya’s home was shot at over 35 times on June 23, 2019, fatally striking the girl. Bruton said during a bond hearing that he didn’t know why he was being charged. It’s unclear how Bruton and Powell may be connected.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The eight historically black colleges and universities in South Carolina are getting more than $2 million for technology upgrades, part of emergency relief parceled out from a federal funding package related to the coronavirus outbreak. Gov. Henry McMaster’s office said Thursday the $2.4 million allocated under the CARES Act would be used to upgrade the schools’ abilities to conduct online learning, a need revealed during the switch to distance learning earlier this year. Funding is expected to be used on hardware, software, distance-learning resources and electronic textbooks.

SALEM, S.C. (AP) – Two people have been rescued after the small float plane they were in crashed into a South Carolina lake. Oconee County Emergency Services Deputy Chief David Owens says a man and woman were not hurt following Wednesday’s accident on Lake Jocassee. He says they were helped from the wreckage by people who were boating nearby. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. near the dam where the water is about 600 feet deep.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina has now recorded more than 50,000 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Health officials reported 1,723 new confirmed cases and 22 additional confirmed deaths Thursday. Officials said they were seeing higher hospitalization rates and an increasing number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators across the state. They said that people under the age of 35 are predominantly spreading the virus. At least one hospital requested staffing support from the state Thursday. South Carolina now has a total of 50,548 confirmed cases and a death toll of 897.