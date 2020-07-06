Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – A sheriff’s official says a shooting at a South Carolina nightclub left two people dead and eight wounded. No one was immediately taken into custody following the early Sunday shooting at Lavish Lounge, but a Greenville County sheriff’s spokesperson said they were looking for two suspects. Authorities had originally said 12 people were hurt, but later told the AP that two victims were likely counted twice initially. Of the eight wounded, some had non-life-threatening injuries and others were in critical condition. A Facebook post from the club said Foogiano was scheduled to perform Saturday night. A representative tells the AP that the trap rapper is safe.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – The developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline have announced they are canceling the multi-state natural gas project due to delays and “increasing cost uncertainty.” Despite a recent victory before the U.S. Supreme Court over a critical permit, Dominion Energy and Duke Energy said in a statement Sunday that “recent developments have created an unacceptable layer of uncertainty” for the $8 billion, 600-mile project designed to cross parts of West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina. The project has drawn fierce opposition from a coalition of landowners, activists and environmental advocates.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina pier heavily damaged in a hurricane four years ago is finally reopening. The Springmaid Pier at the south end of Myrtle Beach welcomed its first visitors since its extensive rebuilding on Friday. The 1,000-foot long pier suffered extensive damage in 2016 when Hurricane Matthew scraped the South Carolina coast. Crews rebuilt the pier with steel instead of wood and separated it into five sections so it would be stronger and easier to fix if damaged. A restaurant and tackle and gift shop is also on the pier, which is one of the longest on the East Coast.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s wildlife agency is reopening its offices that have been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Department of Natural Resources offices around the state will open Monday for hunting licenses, boat titles and other transactions for the first time since the middle of March. The agency said it will continue to offer those services online and by mail for anyone who doesn’t want to go into their offices. Customers will be strongly encouraged to wear a mask, social distancing will be enforced and the offices will be set up with a one-way flow of traffic.