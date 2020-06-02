Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press as of 7:40 a.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – More than 110 people have been arrested and at least 12 officers inured during violent protests in South Carolina over the weekend. All of the injured officers were in Columbia, and authorities say no one was hurt critically.

The arrests happened in Columbia, Charleston and Myrtle Beach as authorities say protesters broke curfew, damaged property and attacked officers or other people. Law enforcement is warily planning if the disturbances continue Monday, which started off peaceful.

Investigators are also reviewing hundreds if not thousands of videos of protests given to them and on social media looking to find people who attacked police officers or stole from stores.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – There are plenty of signs in the statistics that South Carolina is seeing a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The past three days have seen more than 300 new cases reported, the only days where new cases have topped 300 since the coronavirus was first detected in South Carolina in early March. A daily record of 20 deaths were reported Wednesday and the seven day average for deaths is also climbing.

But Gov. Henry McMaster has suggested in recent days any mass closings in the state for the virus are over and people will need to be responsible for their own health and preventing the spread of the virus.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina has already been affected by one named storm before the official start of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, but state and county officials say this year’s preparations have been a bit different thanks to the unique challenges presented by the coronavirus outbreak.

Tropical Storm Bertha made landfall along South Carolina’s coast shortly after forming Wednesday morning. The storm brought gusty winds and heavy rain to the state but no major problems, like the coastal evacuations and sheltering operations sometimes necessitated with major weather events.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to more than 100,000 deaths nationwide, and more than 480 deaths in South Carolina.

DILLON, S.C. (AP) – A county council in South Carolina voted to fire its administrator, saying he lived outside the county, arrived late to work and left early, and gave unauthorized raises.

Dillon County Administrator Tony Clyburn denied the reasons for his firing Wednesday, saying he was renting a home in Dillon and spending most nights there. Clyburn says his accomplishments running the county for 17 months speak for themselves.

Four of the seven County Council members voted to fire Clyburn, who says his firing was politically motivated, but did not go into details.