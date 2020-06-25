Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m.

ATLANTA (AP) – Atlanta rapper T.I. will soon be adding educator to his resume. T.I will join hip-hop scholar Dr. Melva K. Williams at Clark Atlanta University this fall to teach the “Business of Trap Music.” The university said the course will focus on the origin, culture and business of trap music. T.I., also known as Clifford Harris, said he’s excited to work with the HBCU and their “innovative approach” to providing an education “beyond the traditional textbook curriculum.” He also noted that historically Black colleges were vital in the community “and have managed to withstand even while being some of the most under-resourced institutions.”

ATLANTA (AP) – The Georgia House on Wednesday passed a bill that would cut salaries for members of the General Assembly by 10% amid an economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The House voted 106-51 in favor of Senate Bill 416, sending it back to the Senate for consideration of House changes. The bill would cut lawmakers’ yearly salary by 10% in the budget year beginning July 1. Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s pay would be cut by 14%, a cut he has volunteered for. Lawmakers say they want to share in the cuts state agencies, K-12 schools, universities and others are likely to face after state tax revenue fell.

ATLANTA (AP) – Republicans controlling a Georgia House committee have approved a bill to prevent election officials from proactively sending mail ballot request forms to voters ahead of an election. If it makes it through both chambers and gets Gov. Brian Kemp’s signature, it could take effect ahead of November’s general elections. To protect voting rights during the coronavirus pandemic, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger sent absentee ballot applications to nearly 7 million active registered voters for the state’s June 9 primary elections. Turnout increased sharply, particularly among Democrats. Republican Shaw Blackmon, the committee chairman, says he simply wants to help county officials from being flooded with ballot requests.

ATLANTA (AP) – A prosecutor has announced that three men have been indicted on murder charges in the killing of a Black man in coastal Georgia, Ahmaud Arbery. Prosecutor Joyette Holmes said Wednesday that a Glynn County grand jury has indicted Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. on malice and felony murder charges in Arbery’s death. Arbery was slain Feb. 23 when the Greg and Travis McMichael, a white father and son, armed themselves and pursued the 25-year-old black man running in their neighborhood. Greg McMichael told police he suspected Arbery was a burglar and that Arbery attacked his son before being shot.