Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m.

ATLANTA (AP) – Police say actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd has been shot dead in Atlanta. Authorities said he was shot in the back multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting on the city’s southwest side. They declined to provide further details. Byrd was known for his roles in many Spike Lee films and was nominated for a Tony Award in 2003 for his performance in the Broadway revival of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Lee and actors Viola Davis and Elisabeth Omilami paid tribute to Byrd online, remembering him as a fine actor and expressing remorse about the actor’s sudden death.

ATLANTA (AP) – Authorities say one man has died and five others have been hospitalized for gunshot wounds following a fight at a convenience store in Atlanta. Atlanta police said in a statement Sunday that a person involved in the dispute inside Star Discount Food store fired the gunshots. Officers found four people with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the store shortly after 4:00 p.m. Police say two of the other victims were found in other locations. Two of the victims were confirmed to be juveniles. All of the victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. One of the victims, a 19-year-old man, has died as a result of his injures.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) – An argument at a Georgia mall led to a deadly shooting that also injured a bystander. News outlets report that 26-year-old Derell Little was shot at the Augusta Mall on Saturday and died after he was taken to a hospital. Richmond County deputies say Little got into a fight with 37-year-old Tony Burton and one of the men pulled a gun. While wrestling over the gun, deputies say Little was shot multiple times. A bystander, 20-year-old Aubrey Adams, was shot in the leg once, but is expected to recover. Burton is charged with murder, aggravated assault and possessing a gun during a crime. He remains jailed without bail Sunday. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer to speak for him.

(AP) – The federal government is soliciting pitches to manage and clean up nuclear waste at the Savannah River Site, a contract that could be worth $21 billion over years. The Aiken Standard reports the U.S. Department of Energy published a final request for proposals on Thursday. The contract could hand off the work of two current contractors including Savannah River Remediation, which is in charge of handling and processing millions of gallons of radioactive waste. Officials say a single contractor is in the best interest of the government and will ensure “maximum” reduction in environmental and financial risk. The Department of Energy says it wants to complete liquid waste cleanup in 15 years and directs bidders to plan towards that goal.