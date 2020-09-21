Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m.

ATLANTA (AP) – Voting problems in Georgia’s Fulton County, which is home to Atlanta, have become a national flashpoint in recent elections in part because they have disproportionately affected Black voters. In the state’s June primary, many voters never received the absentee ballots they requested. Long lines at polling places forced some voters to wait hours after polls closed before they could cast a ballot. County elections officials are making myriad changes to try to head off problems in November, as Georgia emerges as a potential presidential battleground and turnout is expected to set a record.

ATLANTA (AP) – Joe Biden is using a campaign cash advantage over President Donald Trump to add Republican-leaning Georgia and Iowa to his paid media footprint, bringing the Democratic challenger’s television and digital battleground map to an even dozen states. The expansion reflects Biden’s newfound status as a fundraising behemoth and his campaign’s longstanding promise to set up “multiple paths” to the 270 electoral votes required to win the presidency. The Biden campaign confirmed Sunday that Democrats’ joint financial operation had $466 million cash on hand to begin September; Trump and the GOP had $325 million.

TALKING ROCK, Ga. (AP) – Officials say a man was shot and killed by Georgia county deputies after he violated a restraining order, tried to harm his wife and shoot at authorities. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 52-year-old Derek Cooper was fatally shot by Pickens County deputies Saturday. A 911 caller told authorities Cooper was trespassing on the property and had a restraining order against him after attempting to kill his wife last week. GBI said Cooper was out on bond for the domestic violence incident. Deputies found Cooper in the back yard. Deputies gave Cooper a command but he shot at them and attempted to enter the home. Deputies shot Cooper, who later died at the hospital.

FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) – Authorities in Georgia say a man accused of crashing his vehicle into a Georgia police officer’s car was killed when he ran into traffic. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the driver struck the off-duty Glynn County officer’s car at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday along an interstate near Forsyth. News outlets cited a statement from the agency in reporting that the suspect got out of his vehicle and attacked the officer, who defended himself. Officials say the suspect then ran into the interstate, where he was struck by multiple vehicles and died on the scene. The officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Neither have been identified.