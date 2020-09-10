Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m.

DALTON, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say a man wanted in the recent shooting of a Georgia sheriff’s deputy has been captured. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tweeted late Wednesday that Texas fugitive Dalton Potter was in custody. Authorities surrounded Potter outside the town of Resaca in northwest Georgia, where they said he shot a man earlier Wednesday. Noah Cloer said his father Eddie Cloer fired back despite being shot in the arm and grazed in the head. Investigators said Potter had fled into the woods after firing multiple shots Monday night at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney, who was saved by his ballistic vest.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – Commissioners in a coastal Georgia county are considering requiring residents to pay for private firefighting and garbage collection services. Chatham County commissioners tell the Savannah Morning News that they’re already hearing complaints about the plan. Commissioner Helen Stone wants more information on how Chatham Emergency Services determines its fees. The nonprofit fire department serves unincorporated Chatham County. Chatham Emergency Services Chief Operating Officer Phil Koster says a mandatory fee would make sure the fire service can meet future financial needs.

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) – Authorities said three people were shot and wounded after a fight broke out at a Georgia Waffle House. The shooting happened early Thursday morning at a Waffle House outside the Perimeter in DeKalb County. DeKalb police said a fight started inside the restaurant and spilled out into the parking lot. Two woman and a man were shot and taken to the hospital. Their conditions weren’t immediately released. It’s unclear whether any suspects were in custody. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – President Donald Trump’s decision to extend a ban on offshore drilling could give a boost to Republican senators in tough reelection races. South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham and Georgia’s Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are all on the ballot and competing in states where governors have long opposed Trump’s initial plans to expand drilling off their coasts. But Trump this week took the issue off the table by moving to prohibit drilling in the waters off the coasts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina for 10 years. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accused Trump of “conveniently” changing his mind as the election draws near.