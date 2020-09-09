Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m.

ATLANTA (AP) – A long-running legal battle over Georgia’s voting machines gets another court hearing this week. Voting integrity activists want a judge to order the state to scrap its new voting machines and switch to hand-marked paper ballots ahead of the November election. The state is asking her not to order changes. U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg, who’s presiding over the case, has previously scolded state officials for failing to address serious problems with the old system. She called the purchase of a new system a step in the right direction last year. Now she must decide whether that new system unconstitutionally burdens the right to vote.

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s secretary of state said Tuesday that his office is investigating “potential double voting” in the June primary. That would mean people submitted absentee ballots but also voted in person. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office has identified about 1,000 cases of potential double voting across 100 counties statewide. The investigation is ongoing and his office plans to hand over its findings to the state attorney general and local district attorneys for possible prosecution, he said. Those 1,000 people cast two ballots, Raffensperger said. It was not immediately clear whether the outcome of any races may have been affected.

ATLANTA (AP) – Authorities said 19 people were killed on Georgia roads during Labor Day weekend. The Georgia State Patrol said 17 crashes were fatal, resulting in the deaths of 19 people, including pedestrians, motorcyclists and bicyclists. Last year, the agency said nine crashes were fatal, killing 10 people. The deaths were reported between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. Monday. The agency said troopers investigated 331 traffic crashes that resulted in 176 injuries and 13 deaths. The other fatalities were reported by county authorities. The agency said 8,854 citations were written and 309 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – Salvage workers coming to the Georgia coast to cut apart and remove a cargo ship that overturned a year ago will be sequestered at a nearby resort to protect them from the coronavirus. Officials said Tuesday that the Epworth by the Sea resort has been booked to house about 100 workers from late September until late January. The resort will be closed to the general public during that period. Tuesday marked one year since the South Korean freighter Golden Ray capsized Sept. 8, 2019, after leaving the Port of Brunswick. Officials now plan to start cutting the ship in October.